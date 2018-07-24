A seven-year-old girl who died in Langley, B.C., on Sunday night was the victim of a homicide, investigators say.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said RCMP got a call at 9:30 p.m. to a housing complex near 200 Street and 68 Avenue.

When police arrived, they found seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa dead.

A 36-year-old woman related to the investigation was also there. She was taken to hospital and is still in care.

Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT said the woman and the girl were known to each other, but he didn't specify how.

Jang said investigators have a firm understanding of what happened that night and they believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Nonetheless, Jang asked anyone who may have seen Rosa that day or knew of her whereabouts to come forward with information.

No one has been charged with her death.

Alicia Keller, who lives in the neighbourhood where the girl died, said the news was "extremely disturbing."

"I immediately thought of my little girl," she said. "It's very upsetting to know that someone can hurt an innocent child."

Keller said the area is usually a quiet neighbourhood.

"There's so many questions still," she said. "We'll just have to wait and see what unfolds."

