Homicide investigators called to Surrey home after police find 2 bodies

Police are investigating after two people were discovered dead in a home in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m. PT, officers with Surrey RCMP went to the home on 102A Avenue near 140 Street and discovered the bodies inside.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT) has been assigned to the case. It says it appears that one of the dead was the victim of homicide.

Police have not identified the bodies or provided any details about what happened, but they say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Police are not looking for suspects and say the two people knew each other.

Officers are trying to contact the family and friends of the people found dead in the home.