IHIT investigating after man shows up at Surrey hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Surrey RCMP and B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are looking into a shooting that took place in Surrey Friday morning.

Const. Sarjit Sangha said in a news release Friday that police were called to a Surrey hospital after a man suffering gunshot wounds came in for treatment.

"Due to the serious nature of his injuries, the 24-year-old man is not expected to survive," said Sangha.

"Initial information to police indicated the shooting took place in Whalley, though that has not yet been confirmed."

Sangha said Mounties called in IHIT to help with the investigation.

He said police and their partners were actively working Friday to determine exactly where the shooting happened, identify a possible motive and determine whether there are any links to the drug trade and ongoing gang conflict.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.