Man shot dead in Surrey's Morgan Heights neighbourhood
Investigators say a man was shot dead in his home near 161 Street and 30 Avenue around 5 a.m. PT Wednesday.
IHIT says the man was known to police
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., early Wednesday.
Investigators say a man was shot dead in his home near 161 Street and 30 Avenue in the city's Morgan Heights neighbourhood around 5 a.m. PT.
IHIT says the man was known to police.
Investigators are expected to provide further details Wednesday afternoon.
