Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Man shot dead in Surrey's Morgan Heights neighbourhood

Investigators say a man was shot dead in his home near 161 Street and 30 Avenue around 5 a.m. PT Wednesday.

IHIT says the man was known to police

CBC News ·
Investigators say the man was shot dead in his home. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., early Wednesday.

Investigators say a man was shot dead in his home near 161 Street and 30 Avenue in the city's Morgan Heights neighbourhood around 5 a.m. PT.

IHIT says the man was known to police.

Investigators are expected to provide further details Wednesday afternoon.

 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now