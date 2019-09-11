Homicide team investigates shooting at Langley McDonald's

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a shooting Tuesday night at a McDonald's in Aldergrove, according to Langley RCMP.

Video and photographs from the scene show a shattered window at the fast food restaurant.

"We had shots fired at a location here in Langley," said a spokesperson with the RCMP.

"The IHIT team has been deployed and that's about all I can say at this point."

Langley RCMP declined to provide more details, including the extent of injuries or how many people were involved.

"The community's safety is not at risk at this point," said Langley RCMP.

The McDonald's is located at 264th St. and 56th Ave.