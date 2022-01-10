Homicide unit investigating after man found dead inside Surrey home

The discovery of a man's body inside a Surrey home near Bear Creek Park Sunday evening has become a homicide investigation, according to RCMP in Surrey, B.C.

Police were called to the 13500 block of 84th Avenue just before 6 p.m., where officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP statement Monday.

Police say the initial investigation suggests there was a shooting inside the home earlier the same day, but the death went unreported for some hours.

The police file has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The area surrounding the home remained behind police tape Monday, including the closure in both directions of the road along 84th Avenue between King George Boulevard and 135A Street, as detectives combed the scene for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.