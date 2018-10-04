IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a shooting that took place in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 46000-block of Yale Road at about 2:20 p.m., after receiving a report of shots fired, according to a news release.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering a life-threatening injury. The person died after being transported to hospital.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation, but don't believe it was a random act.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).