IHIT investigating deadly shooting Saturday in Coquitlam

Police say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Coquitlam, B.C.

Investigators say the victim was gunned down near Hart Street and Henderson Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tweeted that they believe it was a targeted shooting.

The victim's identity was not immediately released, nor was any information about possible suspects.

I live two houses down from where it happened and no one else was injured. The neighbour who witnessed it just ducked behind a car, very shaken up. Still tons of police here. Me and my 7 year old had just been outside playing. Very scary. —@Just_Lane_

IHIT did not say in their tweet whether they suspect the shooting is tied to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver.

There have been 20 gang-related homicides and 20 attempted murders in Metro Vancouver so far this year.