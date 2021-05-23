Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

IHIT investigating deadly shooting Saturday in Coquitlam

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man was gunned down in an apparent targeted shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. PT.

Shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. PT on Hart Street at Henderson Avenue

Police investigate after a man was gunned down in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Coquitlam, B.C.

Investigators say the victim was gunned down near Hart Street and Henderson Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tweeted that they believe it was a targeted shooting.

The victim's identity was not immediately released, nor was any information about possible suspects.

IHIT did not say in their tweet whether they suspect the shooting is tied to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver.

There have been 20 gang-related homicides and 20 attempted murders in Metro Vancouver so far this year.

