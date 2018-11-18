IHIT investigating after body found near Golden Ears bridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating after a body was found near the Golden Ears bridge on Sunday morning.

According to a release, just after 11:30 a.m. PT officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Fire Services in the 20000-block of Wharf Street after hearing a report of a deceased person.

When they arrived at the scene investigators found the body of a man who appeared to have been the victim of homicide.

IHIT said that though the investigation is in its early stages, it appears that the man's death was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email atihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).