IHIT investigates possible homicide in Chilliwack after man found dead

Police say a man was found dead in a Chilliwack, B.C., parking lot late Saturday night in a possible homicide.



The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says in a tweet that officers have been deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.



IHIT says the body was discovered Saturday at 11 p.m. PT.



Investigators are treating the death as a homicide. Police say the victim is a man in his late fifties.



IHIT did not immediately return a request for comment.

