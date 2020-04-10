Homicide victim identified in Surrey targeted shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now identified the victim of a homicide earlier this week in Surrey as 21-year-old Pritpal Singh.

Shortly after midnight on Apr. 7, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 8800 block of 138A Street, near Surrey's Bear Creek Park.

Upon arrival they found a man had been shot and killed outside a home.

Police say this was a targeted shooting, and there is no risk to the public.

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said their investigators continue to work with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Jang said they are still trying to identify a motive for the crime, but believe it is not related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.