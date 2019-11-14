IHIT identifies victim of Monday shooting in north Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of Monday's shooting in Surrey as 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin.

Baldwin was killed on Remembrance Day at a house in the 10700 block of 124 Street in Surrey. Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. PT.

Frank Jang of IHIT confirmed by email that Baldwin was the brother of 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, who was shot and killed in Chilliwack in late October.

Jang said the brothers were known to police. It's unknown whether the incidents are linked.

Police said on Monday that the attack did not appear random or connected to gang conflicts.

IHIT is asking witnesses and drivers with dashcam video who were near Old Yale and Scott Road on Monday to contact them immediately.