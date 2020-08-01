Homicide team identifies man found dead in burned vehicle in Burnaby

Homicide investigators have identified the man whose body was found burned in a vehicle fire earlier this week in Burnaby as Randy Joseph Chan, 23, of Coquitlam.

Chan's remains were found inside the vehicle on Wednesday by an ICBC investigator.

Chan, who RCMP said had a significant police history, was reported missing on July 24, and was last seen on July 21.

Investigators had said they were very concerned for his safety.

Human remains not evident in fire

Burnaby RCMP initially responded to a vehicle fire in the 7500 block of Meadow Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on July 22.

However, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the vehicle was too damaged to conduct a thorough investigation on scene, so it was taken to a tow yard in Burnaby.

An RCMP arson investigator examined the vehicle the next day, but didn't find the body and requested an ICBC investigator make an independent examination. Chan's remains were discovered nearly one week later.

"Depending on the extent of the fire damage, particularly in car fires where accelerants such as gas are present, it is not always immediately evident that there are human remains present," said Superintendent Graham de la Gorgendiere, assistant officer-in-charge of the Burnaby RCMP.

"The Burnaby RCMP will conduct a review of the actions taken by the arson investigator and determine whether any practices or procedures may be improved upon," said de la Gorgendiere.

Targeted attack

RCMP said they believe Chan was the victim of a targeted attack, and the public is not at risk.

IHIT has now taken control of the case, and are asking the public for information on Chan's disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or by email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.