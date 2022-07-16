IHIT identifies victim of killing in industrial area of Burnaby, B.C.

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a targeted killing in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday as 31-year-old Christopher Irwin.

Investigators say they were called to a gravel lot at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, near a vacant building on Norland Avenue near Laurel Street — between Highway 1 and the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex — after a member of the public found the body of a man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) subsequently took over the investigation, and have now released the victim's identity as they look to make progress in the case.

"We are releasing Mr. Irwin's name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of Mr. Irwin's whereabouts in the time leading to his death," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

IHIT say that at 4:30 a.m. that day, police in nearby New Westminster found a burning vehicle at the 400-block of Fader Street. Investigators say they believe the vehicle fire is linked to Irwin's death.

Investigators are asking for anyone with dashcam video from Norland Avenue and Laurel Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:45 a.m. Thursday, as well as people in the area of Fader Street and Braid Street between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Thursday, to give them a call.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.