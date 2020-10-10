Homicide team investigating after man dies on Trinity Western University campus

B.C.'s largest homicide unit is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who was found on the campus of Trinity Western University in Langley.

The man was involved in an altercation with campus security on Sept. 2020, according to a release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The release says Langley RCMP officers were called to Trinity Western University just before 3 p.m. for a report of an agitated man on campus. When police arrived, the man was found unresponsive and taken to hospital.

IHIT took over the investigation several days after the incident.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns," said Detective Lara Jansen of IHIT in the written release. "This investigation is in its early stages, however there are no further updates at this time."

The homicide team is also working with the Langley RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.