Homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in North Vancouver
British Columbia

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to North Vancouver after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

IHIT has been called to North Vancouver to investigate a fatal shooting. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to North Vancouver, B.C., after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Police offered few details, but in a tweet Thursday morning IHIT said it is working with RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers. 

More to come.

