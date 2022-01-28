IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Coquitlam

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in an underground parkade in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP were called to the parkade on the 110 block of Austin Avenue for reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

No other details about the incident were provided, however investigators say they will provide an update on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for witnesses, including anyone who was in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email police at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.