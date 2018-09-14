IHIT renews call for public help finding murder suspect Brandon Teixeira

Homicide investigators say they still haven't been able to nab Brandon Teixeira, 27, since he was charged with first-degree murder Sep. 6, 2018.

The charge against Teixeira is in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra last October in Surrey.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said on Friday that police have learned that Teixeira has connections to Edmonton and Calgary, so people there are asked to keep an eye out for him.

He's probably in the Lower Mainland, but he could have left the area, according to Jang.

"I would caution the public that we believe Mr. Teixeira is evading the police. He doesn't want to be captured. He's been charged with first-degree murder and in all likelihood he knows that. He's probably gone to ground and probably just hunkered down somewhere," said Jang.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Teixeira is described as:

Caucasian.

Five feet 10 inches tall.

161 pounds.

With brown eyes and brown hair.

Having several tattoos: a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

"If he is going to be out and about in the public, he's probably going to take steps to conceal his tattoo and he's probably going to change his appearance, such as he might put on glasses. He may have shaved his facial hair, shaved his head, put on a hat," Jang said.

"So please consider these things, take a good look at the photograph of Mr. Teixeira and his tattoos, and if you spot him, please call 911."

Brandon Teixeira, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan)

Jang warns anyone who thinks they see the suspect that he could be dangerous.

"He's charged with shooting a man to death, right? So we have to consider that he has access to weapons. We don't want the public to actively look for him. That's not what we want and that's not what we're asking for," he said.

"We're asking that the public just be mindful ... if you believe you see someone who strongly resembles him, please pick up the phone, call 911."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

