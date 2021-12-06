IHIT investigating after body discovered inside burned-out vehicle in Abbotsford, BC

Abbotsford police say they have handed their investigation into the discovery of a body inside a burned-out vehicle over to the RCMP's homicide section.

In a statement Monday, the police department said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will take over, now that the case involves a suspicious death.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., on Dec. 5, police and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services were called to the 5000 block of Riverside Street following reports of a vehicle fire.

Major crime detectives and the Forensic Identification Unit were called to the scene after human remains were found inside the vehicle, an earlier statement said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police are not releasing any further details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.