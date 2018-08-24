IHIT asks public for information on white van tied to Boston Bar homicide

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have asked the public for information about a white van believed to be connected to a homicide in Boston Bar, B.C.

The body of the victim, a yet-unidentified woman in her late 20s, was found on Wednesday night north of Boston Bar near Highway 1 after police were called to a "suspicious occurrence."

Boston Bar is about 65 kilometres north of Hope.

IHIT's Frank Jang says investigators believe her killing took place "not long before the call was made to police."

Jang said a man was arrested on scene and taken into custody, but he has since been released.

Now, police are looking for any information about a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van found near the crime scene and believed to be associated with the homicide.

Boston Bar Homicide: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> detectives are investigating murder of a Caucasian woman in her late 20s found near Hwy 1 north of Boston Bar on Wednesday at 7:45pm. A white Chev Astro van was seized by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> near crime scene and believed associated to homicide. Got info? Call <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHIT</a> <a href="https://t.co/m6NMXktHsQ">pic.twitter.com/m6NMXktHsQ</a> —@HomicideTeam

"We need anyone with information to please contact IHIT," Jang said. "It's a very unique looking van, an older van ... there are distinct markings. I'm particularly speaking to residents in the Fraser Valley area."

Jang said IHIT is interested in any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam video footage of the van driving along Highway 1 around Boston Bar on Wednesday.

The vehicle is an RCMP facility and will be carefully combed for evidence, he said, but investigators hope public input can help establish a timeline leading up to the homicide.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).