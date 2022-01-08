IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Abbotsford on Saturday

Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

Abbotsford Police said they were called to the Clearbrook Road area, near the intersection of Holly Street and Peardonville Road, around 2 a.m. PT on Saturday.

They found a 41-year-old man with serious injuries from a stabbing. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over investigation of the incident early Saturday morning. (Shane MacKichan)

"The initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident," said Cst. Angela Galos from Abbotsford Police.

Police said they haven't arrested any suspects in the incident yet.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.