Abbotsford teen unintended victim in 2018 targeted shooting, homicide investigators say

Homicide investigators say Jagvir Malhi was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting in Abbotsford last year.

The 19-year-old was shot at an Abbotsford intersection last year. Officers found Malhi suffering from a gunshot wound on Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

"Malhi was a young university student with no history of criminality. However, there were some individuals in his life that were involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt. Frank Jang in a statement.

IHIT learned of a burning dark blue Acura TL found in the area of 128A Street and 109 Avenue in Surrey on the same afternoon as the shooting. (IHIT)

A dark blue Acura LT has been linked to the shooting by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Investigators say the car was found on fire later that day near the area where the shooting took place.

They believe the suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 shortly after.

Video surveillance footage also showed a white Mazda 3 driving in tandem with the blue Acura TL. (IHIT)

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators.