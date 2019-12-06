Abbotsford teen unintended victim in 2018 targeted shooting, homicide investigators say
Jagvir Malhi was 19 years old when he was shot in Abbotsford last year
Homicide investigators say Jagvir Malhi was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting in Abbotsford last year.
The 19-year-old was shot at an Abbotsford intersection last year. Officers found Malhi suffering from a gunshot wound on Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
"Malhi was a young university student with no history of criminality. However, there were some individuals in his life that were involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt. Frank Jang in a statement.
A dark blue Acura LT has been linked to the shooting by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Investigators say the car was found on fire later that day near the area where the shooting took place.
They believe the suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators.
