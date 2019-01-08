Skip to Main Content
If jurors believe accused killer's confession, they should find him guilty of manslaughter: defence

Defence lawyer Patrick Angly continued to urge jurors to reject what he says was a false confession made by Garry Handlen to an undercover RCMP officer during a so-called Mr. Big operation.

Garry Handlen charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 12-year-old Monica Jack in 1978

Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bicycle between Merritt and her home on the Quilchena reserve. Garry Taylor Handlen is on trial for her murder. (RCMP)

A defence lawyer says if jurors believe his client's confession to killing a British Columbia girl more than 40 years ago, then they should conclude he snapped and didn't intend to commit murder.

Patrick Angly told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that if they accept Garry Handlen's confession to an undercover police officer, they could make a finding of manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Monica Jack in 1978.

Angly continued to urge jurors to reject what he says was a false confession made to an undercover RCMP officer during a so-called Mr. Big operation.

Handlen was charged with first-degree murder in November 2014 after telling the officer he grabbed the girl from a pullout on a highway, sexually assaulted and strangled her.

Jack's skull was found near Merritt, B.C., 17 years after she disappeared while riding her bike.

The defence has completed its final arguments.

