Iced Capp meltdown suspect arrested, charged with assault and mischief

A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief in connection with a meltdown at a New Westminster, B.C., Tim Hortons​ last month.

Alan Sam Deguillaume was arrested in Powell River, B.C., on Oct. 15 and has since been released on bail with an order to appear in B.C. provincial court Nov. 21.

On Sept. 6, store video captured a man becoming irate and insulting staff after ordering an Iced Capp. He is seen dumping his drink out on the counter and pushing over the the register.

He also allegedly kicked and punched another customer who tried to intervene.

New Westminster police released the video hoping someone could help them identify the man.