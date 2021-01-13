Ice jam threatening to flood parts of Vanderhoof, B.C.

Ice jams and fluctuating river levels are threatening to flood low lying areas along the Nechako River, which flows through Vanderhoof, about 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

Community leaders say ice started jamming on the river in December. But conditions worsened this week.

"The ice jam is so unpredictable," Gerry Thiessen, mayor of the District of Vanderhoof, told CBC News on Tuesday morning. "This is something we have not seen before."

Because of the ice jam, he said river levels are now fluctuating more than a metre up and down overnight.

The District of Vanderhoof is warning residents ice jams can release without warning. (District of Vanderhoof/Contributed)

"We're wanting to make sure that everybody's safe and that they're taking it seriously. We don't know what the ice is going to do," Thiesen said.

The local government has issued a hazard alert, warning locals about extreme conditions and safety risks along the river.

The mayor says high water crept up Monday night by the riverside home of an 86-year-old man. Family members were able to get him to safety.

The Nechako River, shown here in autumn, flows through Vanderhoof before joining the Fraser River in Prince George. (District of Vanderhoof)

Thiessen says several other people have also left their homes, although there are no official evacuation orders.

The mayor says about six homes are now affected by flooding.

He says if conditions continue to worsen, a subdivision with about 100 homes could eventually be impacted.

"Sandbagging is not going to help," said Thiessen. "Ice is so powerful and doesn't really care."

The mayor says unseasonably warm weather is partly to blame.

But he is also pointing a finger at Rio Tinto.

The multinational company, which has an aluminum smelter in Kitimat, regularly spills water from a giant water reservoir into the Nechako River.

Thiessen says because of the company's increased water releases, river levels are currently almost three times what they would normally be.

"We, as a community, did express our concerns [to Rio Tinto] just prior to freeze up ... right now, we're suffering the effects," said Thiessen.

In a written statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for Rio Tinto said the company "understands the distress the flooding is causing."

The company said it is offering to immediately hire an ice jam expert, survey the river from the air, and to work closely with the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Rio Tinto's statement said the company tries to minimize the risk of flooding.

It says its water releases are only one factor affecting the Nechako river levels.

The company says unusual weather fluctuations and higher flows from Nechako tributaries also contributed to the rising river levels this month.

Local politicians are scheduled to meet with the BC Government and Rio Tinto Tuesday afternoon.

"We're working very diligently with Rio Tinto to find a solution," said Thiessen. "We want to know what this is. My fear is ... this could jam up even worse."