Ice climber dies of injuries after avalanche near B.C.-Alberta border

An ice climber who was caught in an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains has died of her injuries.

Parks Canada says the woman was with a group of climbers in Yoho National Park when the slide happened Monday.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary but she later died.

Parks Canada said she was participating in a guided ice climb on Massey's Route on Mount Stephen, near Field, B.C.

At the time of the slide, the avalanche danger rating in the area was considered to be moderate in the alpine and low in the treeline and below.