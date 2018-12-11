ICBC warns against fraud after security video allegedly shows faking of injury

ICBC is sharing an attempted case of fraud to encourage the public to stop potential fraudsters.

The incident in question happened in the Lower Mainland on Oct. 26, 2017.

ICBC spokesperson Joanna Linsangan says a man opened up a claim saying he suffered a fractured right foot after he was pinned underneath a vehicle for 10 to 20 seconds.

However, one of the drivers involved in the incident shared security video with ICBC directly disputing the claim.

Driver inadvertently sets car in reverse

In the top right-hand side of the video, a van that has supposedly been parked can be seen as the driver apparently gets out to buy a parking ticket.

Shortly after the driver exits the vehicle, the driverless van begins reversing.

Two still images taken from security video used in an ICBC claim. The image on the left shows a driver leaving their car to buy a parking ticket. The image on the right shows the driverless car reversing into the parking lot after it failed to be put in park. (ICBC security video)

As the van slowly reverses further into the parking lot, the driver realizes what's happening. They try to re-enter the van to gain control but ultimately end up colliding with a white SUV.

Shortly after the two cars collide a pedestrian enters the video's frame.

The man can be seen placing himself behind the front right wheel where he stays for a few seconds. He then gets up and starts to limp off-camera.

Watch the alleged scam unfold

The man claimed he had his foot fractured in the crash, but the surveillance video showed otherwise. 1:07

In the rest of the video, ICBC says the pedestrian can be seen limping toward the other drivers.

After obtaining the video, the Crown corporation contacted the man again. However, he says he didn't have anything to add to his initial claim and eventually ended up abandoning it entirely.

Linsangan says had the man followed through with the claim, ICBC would have been able to pursue criminal charges.

16,000 fraud investigations in the last year

According to ICBC, it was able to gather enough evidence to confirm fraud in 54 per cent of the investigations it opened in the last year.

It has doubled its staff from 60 to 125 to deal with claims and has also introduced analytics software to help it analyze data to help identify fraud.

But when it comes to catching potential fraudsters, Linsangan says the public's support is still key.

"So far this year, we've received 1,500 tips, just anonymous tips on our tips line, and those tips are incredibly valuable. We investigate every single one, and some of those have have led to convictions."

If you witness something you believe is fraud, ICBC encourages you to call its anonymous tip line at 1-800-661-6844, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.