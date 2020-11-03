B.C. court tells insurance corporation to keep paying storage for acid damaged vehicles

As a dispute over an acid spill that damaged thousands of vehicles winds its way through court, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. has been ordered to keep paying storage costs for the writeoffs.

The corporation asked the B.C. Supreme Court to allow it to dispose of the 519 vehicles it had determined were total writeoffs in order to save almost $55,000 a month in storage fees.

ICBC has accused Teck Metals Ltd., International Raw Materials Ltd., Westcan Bulk Transport Ltd. and others of twice spilling sulphuric acid along a highway near Trail, B.C., in April and May 2018.

The B.C. Supreme Court decision released Monday says ICBC alleges thousands of vehicles were damaged and it wants to dispose of those it claims are writeoffs while awaiting the main trial, after paying about $1.6 million in storage fees so far.

The defendants say the vehicle damage is the very subject of the legal action and must be preserved, while the insurance corporation says if those being sued want the vehicles stored, they should pay for it.

Justice Paul Riley has ordered ICBC to pay the costs until the end of March next year. After March 31, the defendants have to agree to allow the vehicles to be destroyed or pay for their storage.