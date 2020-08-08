Some temporary financial relief measures enacted by ICBC during pandemic will end Aug. 20

Three temporary measures put in place to reduce expenses for B.C. motorists will be reversed in just under two weeks, according to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

The provincial Crown auto insurer announced Friday the changes are now set to expire on Thursday, Aug. 20.

More motorists are getting back on the roads as B.C. enters Phase 3 its pandemic reopening plan, so the relief is no longer needed, according to ICBC.

The B.C. Utilities Commission had given ICBC the go ahead to make some changes to its rules, starting April 23 and ending in August.

These changes will no longer apply:

The $30 insurance cancellation fees will not be waived.

Fleet vehicle insurance will not be suspended.

Unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes will not be allowed.

Private passenger vehicles will still be permitted up to six days per month for making deliveries.

Drivers are encouraged to connect with a broker to ensure they are properly insured, including those who are using their vehicles to provide food or medical products and services, says the release.

Some pandemic measures will continue:

The $18 re-plating fee will be waived.

The first knowledge test fee for learner driver's licence holders who had their licence expire during the pandemic will be waived.

The release states people can continue to renew their insurance by phone or email.

ICBC is still allowing customers who are hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis and pay for their insurance on a monthly basis to delay making payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.