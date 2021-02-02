Announcement on ICBC rebate for drivers expected Tuesday afternoon

Officials in B.C. are expected to make an announcement related to an ICBC rebate for drivers early Tuesday afternoon.

Premier John Horgan, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth and ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the announcement.

Drivers in B.C. have been promised a rebate drawn from money the provincial insurer has saved during the pandemic. As people continue to work from home and socialize less, there are fewer cars on the road and fewer crashes.

The NDP promised during the election campaign last fall to give drivers a premium rebate from any surpluses at ICBC.

David Eby, then minister responsible for ICBC, said the corporation saved $158 million from mid-March to early May alone.