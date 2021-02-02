Announcement on ICBC rebate for drivers expected Tuesday afternoon
NDP promised rebate for drivers drawn from money the provincial auto insurer has saved during pandemic
Officials in B.C. are expected to make an announcement related to an ICBC rebate for drivers early Tuesday afternoon.
Premier John Horgan, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth and ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the announcement.
Drivers in B.C. have been promised a rebate drawn from money the provincial insurer has saved during the pandemic. As people continue to work from home and socialize less, there are fewer cars on the road and fewer crashes.
The NDP promised during the election campaign last fall to give drivers a premium rebate from any surpluses at ICBC.
David Eby, then minister responsible for ICBC, said the corporation saved $158 million from mid-March to early May alone.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.