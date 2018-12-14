ICBC is asking for a 6.3 per cent increase to basic insurance rates, as the B.C. government attempts to address a "financial dumpster fire" at the public auto insurer.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. will submit its application for the rate hike with the B.C. Utilities Commission on Friday afternoon.

Attorney General David Eby revealed last month that ICBC is set to lose $890 million this year, following a $1.3 billion net loss in 2017-18.

He said the insurer is struggling with escalating costs of personal injury claims.

In January, Eby described the state of ICBC as a "financial dumpster fire," and warned drastic changes would be necessary.

In an attempt to stem the losses, the province has already rolled out a list of reforms including higher fines for repeat bad drivers, an independent dispute resolution system and a $5,500 limit on payouts for minor injuries.

More to come.