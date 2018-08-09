Changes to ICBC premiums would see bad drivers pay more

Insurance premiums for B.C. drivers could soon be calculated through a driver-based model.

Attorney General David Eby and ICBC board chair Joy MacPhail outlined a variety of proposed changes Thursday explaining how ICBC will "modernize" the way people pay for their vehicle insurance.

They include the following:

Changing the current system where at-fault crashes are tied to the person who owns a vehicle, rather than the individual driver.

New discounts for people with more than nine years of driving experience, disabled people and seniors driving for "pleasure use"

Discounts for vehicles with original, manufacturer-installed automatic braking technology and vehicles with less than 5,000 km use per year.

Additional changes include a new premium for drivers with learners' licenses and a change to rate classes based on whether they live in urban or rural areas.

"We want to modernize ICBC so that British Columbians pay according to their crash history, driving records and level of risk, and take responsibility for their driving habits. It's only fair," said Eby in a statement.

If the proposed changes are approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission, they would come into effect in September 2019.

Earlier this year, Eby said the crown corporation was facing a projected $1.3-billion deficit, calling the company's finances a "dumpster fire".

The losses have been linked to increased crashes, litigation costs and payouts for minor injuries.

The province has already announced changes that will increase the amount bad drivers with multiple penalties pay for yearly insurance, along with caps on the amount people can claim in pain and suffering for minor injuries.

Eby said changes announced on Thursday are expected to be revenue neutral, with around two-thirds of drivers seeing a decrease in the amount they pay, and one-third seeing an increase.

With files from Anita Bathe