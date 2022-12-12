B.C. premier announces intent to freeze ICBC rates for another 2 years
If plan is accepted by regulator, province will have frozen auto insurance rates for 5 straight years
The province intends to freeze rates at British Columbia's public auto insurance provider for another two years.
Premier David Eby announced his government is applying to regulator B.C. Utilities Commission for the freeze. If accepted, it will mean five straight years of no rate increases by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC).
"Our first priority for British Columbians is making sure that life is more affordable for them," said Eby in a news conference Monday morning.
In the past two years the NDP government has unveiled a number of programs to benefit drivers, including a one-time gas rebate of $110 earlier this year that went to 3.5 million people to offset surging gas prices.
ICBC also issued two COVID-19 rebates with a combined average of $300 in 2021 due to a reduction in claims.
More to come.
