Online car insurance renewal coming to ICBC in 2022
Drivers in B.C. will be able to renew their car insurance with ICBC online starting in May 2022, the province announced Friday.
Province announced change on Friday
Drivers will also be able to get temporary operation permits — with some restrictions — once the online model launches. The statement said more insurance "products" are expected to become available online in time.
