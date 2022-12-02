ICBC says insurance claims jumped dramatically during South Coast snowstorm

B.C.'s public vehicle insurer says insurance claims rose significantly during a Tuesday snowstorm on B.C.'s South Coast, up by 94 per cent compared to the previous Tuesday.

ICBC says that 3,567 claims were made on Tuesday as vehicles spun out, wound up in ditches or simply crashed into each other amid a day of traffic gridlock and slippery streets, particularly in Metro Vancouver.

That number is nearly 2½ times the previous week's average of just over 1,473 claims made per day, according to ICBC.

In a statement, the insurer said it was asking drivers to be prepared to drive in wintry conditions, especially as more snow may yet be on the horizon.

"Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you get stuck or stranded," the statement read.

"Clear off any snow that's built up on your vehicle before driving, including headlights, wheel wells and external sensors if you have a collision warning system."

Winter tires have been mandatory on some B.C. highways since Oct. 1, though many highways on the South Coast are not covered by the mandate. ICBC says drivers should equip their vehicles with winter tires.

The tires are marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a three-peaked mountain placed on the sidewall of the tire. Mud and snow tires, marked with an 'M+S' symbol, also qualify as winter tires.

Sliding cars crash into each other after snow hits hill in Surrey, B.C. Duration 0:16 Half a dozen vehicles, including a TransLink vehicle, were stuck in an icy pileup on a hill in a Surrey, B.C., suburb after a snowstorm on Nov. 29, 2022. (Credit: Erica Kreeft)

"The key to driving in snowy and slippery conditions is to drive slow and steady, avoiding any unexpected sudden movements that could cause you to skid or lose control," the ICBC statement reads, advising drivers to keep distance between them and the vehicle in front.

Drivers are also advised to check DriveBC for road closures and are reminded not to pass snowplows while they are doing their work.

"If you don't have to drive in poor conditions, that is the safer choice," the statement reads.

"Take public transit if it's an option in your area. Call a taxi or ride-hailing service. Work from home if you're able to."

While another wintry weather system is expected in the area Friday, experts don't expect it will be as severe as the storm that paralyzed transportation in southwest B.C. on Tuesday.