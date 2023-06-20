Ibrahim Ali murder trial hears initial findings of RCMP forensic scientist

WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Days after a teenage girl's body was discovered in a Burnaby park in 2017, an RCMP lab began analyzing evidence on what was instantly a priority case.

That's how Jeremy Fenn, a search technologist with the Mounties' forensic lab, came to be involved in the matter.

Fenn took the stand for the second day Tuesday at the Supreme Court of B.C. in Vancouver for the trial of Ibrahim Ali.

In April, Ali pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of the 13-year-old, whose name is protected by a publication ban.

The Crown contends that DNA recovered from the crime scene belonged to Ali.

Fenn's two-day testimony was the jury's first time hearing from the police scientist assigned to examine the evidence in a lab setting.

Police tape is strung across a path in Burnaby's Central Park, where a teenager's body was found on July 19, 2017. (Provided by B.C. Supreme Court)

Fenn said he received the first bags of evidence from police on July 21, 2017 and that the case was a priority and went to the top of the lab's queue.

The paper bags contained biological samples from the victim: oral, vaginal and anal swabs along with hair and blood samples.

The vaginal and anal swabs contained sperm cells, Fenn said.

Earlier in the trial, Dr. Jason Morin, a forensic pathologist who did an autoposy on the deceased teen, testified that semen had been found in the victim's body.

Other biological evidence was submitted to Fenn's lab between the fall of 2017 and June 2021: nail clippings, neck swabs and a further vaginal swab.

The latter vaginal swab also contained sperm cells, Fenn said, but his testimony Tuesday did not specify if any DNA evidence was gleaned from the other samples.

A chain of custody report documenting forensic evidence contained entries for 14 exhibits related to the case. All but one of those samples came from the victim and one from Ali.

Fenn said he never handled any samples from Ali and offered no conclusions tying Ali to the killing. It is expected more will be heard about DNA evidence later in the trial.

The jury did not hear how police came into possession of Ali's DNA.

Crown counsel largely asked Fenn about forensic lab work details. He was asked how technologists create computer logs to organize and track their work and how they prevent cross-contamination of samples with sterilization procedures and avoiding reuse of gloves and other tools.

Ali sat wearing a dark suit, looking to Fenn as he spoke and listening to him through a translator.

The defense has not yet had an opportunity to cross-examine DNA witnesses.

Crown prosecutors contend the victim was passing through Burnaby's Central Park on July 18, 2017, when she was attacked and dragged into the woods before she was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Fenn is expected to continue testimony Wednesday.