The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., is set to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Ibrahim Ali, 28, was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in connection with the death of Marrisa Shen.

The teen went missing on July 18, 2017. Her body was found in Burnaby's Central Park later that night.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said her killing was believed to be "random" and launched what would become the unit's largest investigation to date.

Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen, who was 13 when she was killed, is shown here in an undated photo supplied by police on the one-year anniversary of her death. (Supplied by RCMP)

Investigators conducted more than 600 interviews, combed through more than 1,000 hours of video footage and ruled out more than 2,000 persons of interest in relation to the case.

Police said new evidence led them to Ali two weeks before his arrest on Sept. 7. Officials have said little more about the information that led them to the suspect.

On Monday, investigators said Ali is a Syrian national who entered Canada 17 months ago — three months before Shen's death.

Ali, now a permanent resident, is said to have no previous criminal history.

He's due in court in Vancouver at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Read more from CBC British Columbia