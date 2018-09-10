Squamish hereditary Chief Ian Campbell no longer running for mayor of Vancouver

Squamish hereditary Chief Ian Campbell announced in a statement issued late Monday afternoon he is no longer in the running for mayor of Vancouver.

Campbell, who was intending to run on the Vision Vancouver slate, said he was exiting the race in "a decision that may be a surprise to many."

"I've reflected on the political landscape and my complicated personal journey," Campbell wrote in the statement. "When I put all these pieces together, it seems clear that the best choice is for me to withdraw as candidate for mayor of Vancouver.

"I want to thank my family and supporters for standing beside me throughout this entire journey and effort."

Vision Vancouver co-chair Michael Haack was quoted in the statement saying the party's focus is "to support our talented candidates running for Council, School Board and Park Board."

There was no mention in the news release of a new mayoral candidate for Vision, which holds a majority on council.

However, the party is facing the reality of many of its long-serving politicians not seeking re-election, including Mayor Gregor Robertson.

The deadline for nominations for the 2018 civic elections is Sept. 14.