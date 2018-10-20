I was addicted to pot — and I support legalization

I was 22 and working in a nightclub when I started. Everyone on my shift, except me, crammed into a tiny bathroom with the fan on to share a spliff. They thought it would be funny if I joined to complete the team.

"I don't smoke," I said, but they insisted and so, for a laugh, I squeezed into the bathroom with them.

To my surprise, the high made the hours at work pass with ease. When drunk customers shouted rude comments, their voices sounded miles away, and didn't upset me as they normally would.

Music felt like colours, I danced instead of rushing as I worked. I quickly became a regular member of the tiny bathroom crew.

Some background about me: I'd endured a bit of what you might call trauma, having been both physically and sexually attacked by a few intoxicated guys in those early nightclub years. It put me on edge working around drunks for the next decade.

Worked like magic — at first

So I began to rely on weed as an herbal remedy for my nerves. Its warm, glowing caress made me feel held, and less defenceless and alone in the world.

I smoked after work. I smoked after dinner. I smoked before bed. I awoke in the middle of the night and smoked to go back to sleep.

It worked like magic for the first six months. Then it started working less, so I started using more. I spent the next 20 years trying to duplicate the first six months.

Over the years, there were downsides that I increasingly overlooked. I began making foolish mistakes, forgetting where I'd left my wallet, keys, glasses, and once, my bike.

People will tell you pot is not addictive, but there are those of us who know differently. I tried many times but never successfully quit.

I staged elaborate bong-smashing ceremonies, made New Year's resolutions, and flushed bags of bud down the toilet. A few weeks was the longest I ever went without a puff. Anxiety would kick in and I'd be right back at it.

I eventually learned to confront the demons that were holding me hostage through a weekend-long group therapy workshop at Clearmind International. That bit of healing led me to join Marijuana Anonymous. Yes, there is such a thing. Check out www.marijuana-anonymous.org to learn more.

Supports legalization

Today I am nearly six months clean. It might not sound like much to you, but it's a major accomplishment for me.

In light of my struggle, people have asked if I still support legalization. The answer is yes. Its medical use for relieving the symptoms of epilepsy, cancer, and leukemia is supported by science.

Recreationally, I see no logical reason to keep it illegal when alcohol and tobacco are some of the biggest legal killers known to humanity. Addiction is not about the substance you turn to for comfort, it's about the way your brain attaches to it.

Under the right —or wrong — conditions, people can develop addictions to food, sex, and gambling, things the rest of us consider entertaining, but harmless. And they are, except to an addict.

Some people just enjoy having a drink with friends, others can't socialize without. Some people can take it or leave it, while others silently watch as their careers and relationships crumble.

Addiction is about the patterns we form and then can't break, in spite of the wreckage they cause.

I still support the legalization of marijuana because most people are able to use it responsibly. If you turn to it for escape, for protection from a reality you'd rather not face, be mindful of the destructive patterns of addiction.

But to those of you who can take it and then leave it, I say light up.

