'I miss my daughter,' says mother of 23-month-old child killed in Vancouver pedestrian crash

The mother of the 23-month-old killed in a Tuesday evening car crash in downtown Vancouver is speaking out.

According to the police, a black Ford Escape crashed into a black McLaren sports car shortly after 6 p.m. PT at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

One of the cars mounted the sidewalk, striking 31-year-old Michael H. as he held his daughter, Ocean Oshi Noelle, who died instantly. Michael is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CBC has agreed to not publish the last names of the family members to protect their privacy.

The girl's mother, Star J., was just coming home from work when she witnessed the accident.

She wonders why there are not blockades to protect pedestrians.

"Why aren't there yellow concrete barriers?" she said. "It could have hit not just my baby and my partner... I miss my daughter," she said.

Flowers are piling up in memory of Ocean at the intersection where she was struck.

Flowers are pictured Thursday at the corner of Smithe and Hornby streets in Vancouver where a 23-month-old girl who was being carried by her father was struck and killed Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Vancouver police arrested the 29-year-old driver of the Ford Escape based on preliminary evidence at the scene. No charges were recommended as of Wednesday but the investigation is ongoing.

"This is an absolute tragedy," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a written statement. "Our most heart-felt condolences go out to the parents and family of this little girl."

Police have yet to determine the cause of the crash but it is not believed to be the result of drugs or alcohol, said Visintin.