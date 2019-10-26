'I'm always representing Surrey': Bhangra star Jazzy B talks Diwali and coming home

Bhangra star Jazzy B is flying high, touring the world, shooting flashy music videos and performing in front of his favourite childhood team, the Canucks — but he says he always remembers his West Coast roots.

"I grew up in Surrey, a normal family, didn't have five bucks in my pocket and now I'm travelling the world," he said ahead of a performance at Rogers Arena to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.

"Oh man, if you haven't seen it ... it's a festival of fun, light, Indian sweets, Indian food and mostly lots and lots of Asian people there as well," he said.

"I performed last year and it was a beautiful experience for me."

He said he enjoys performing for audiences who might not understand the lyrics, but still get down to the music.

"It's bringing people together, and that's what Diwali is all about. Sports and music are a good way of keeping the youngsters away from drugs and alcohol, and the bad stuff."

Watch Jazzy B's performance here:

Just like the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/jazzyb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jazzyb</a> is bringing the HEAT tonight! 🏒🎤🔥 <a href="https://t.co/t9JEepASgg">pic.twitter.com/t9JEepASgg</a> —@Canucks

'That's where the heart is'

Jazzy B was born in India but raised in Surrey.

He recently chose to work with a Surrey-based production company to shoot a music video, showing off his B.C. roots.

"I always represent Surrey man, that's where I grew up, that's where the heart is so that's why I decided to shoot in Vancouver, we've got a beautiful city," he said.

"Dreams do come true. There are lot of kids out there who dream of becoming a player or singer or a musician or whatever you want to do in life, they do come true. So dream to achieve them and work hard."