'I just wanted to see him breathing': Passersby resuscitate man hit by semi-trailer

Two passersbys helped resuscitate a man hit by a semi-trailer in Pitt Meadows overnight.

Matt Burnett and Jeremy Scholing, both 23, heard the impact of the crash as they were driving home to Abbotsford along the Lougheed Highway.

"We just heard a bang … and it looked like someone laying there," said Scholing.

They immediately pulled over near the intersection at Harris Road and ran to the prone man, who wasn't breathing, they said.

Police were on scene overnight interviewing several witnesses to the crash on Lougheed Highway near Harris Road. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Burnett said Scholing attempted CPR on the man after another passerby called 911.

They were both coached over the phone, as neither Burnett nor Scholing had performed CPR before.

"I just wanted to see him breathing," said Burnett, who works as a car salesperson.

"I helped wipe blood off his face and took the shirt off my back."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIDEO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIDEO</a>: RCMP investigating after a man was hit by a semi truck on Lougheed at Harris Road. These two young men pulled over to perform CPR on the man, who appeared to be unconscious. <a href="https://twitter.com/rmRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rmRCMP</a> <a href="https://t.co/1zp4Wya9Yv">pic.twitter.com/1zp4Wya9Yv</a> —@gpsmendoza

RCMP investigating

Burnett said the man began to cough and show signs of life after several minutes of doing CPR.

He said he and his friend are both shaken from the incident but are hoping for the best.

"We just wanted to make sure he was alive," he said. "It's not like its something we've been trained to do … we did as best as we could."

Paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.