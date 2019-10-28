Skip to Main Content
'I feel safe:' People at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park react to latest violence in area
British Columbia·Video

'I feel safe:' People at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park react to latest violence in area

People in and around Oppenheimer Park say the problem has more to do with gangs than residents at the park.
People in and around Oppenheimer Park say the problem has more to do with gangs than residents at the park. 1:03
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|