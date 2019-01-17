Skip to Main Content
'I am not a racist,' says former Burnaby Liberal candidate
Video

'I am not a racist,' says former Burnaby Liberal candidate

Former Liberal candidate Karen Wang capped off a bizarre day with an even more bizarre media scrum in a Burnaby, B.C., parking lot on Thursday.
Former Liberal candidate Karen Wang capped off a bizarre day with an even more bizarre media scrum in a Burnaby, B.C., parking lot on Thursday. 1:32
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us