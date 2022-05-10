Residents near hydrocarbon spill in northeast B.C. warned to shelter in place if smell intensifies

Residents of the northeastern B.C. community of Rolla were warned on Saturday they might have to shelter in place due to a hydrocarbon spill in the community — but they have not received updates since, according to local government officials.

The Peace River Regional District says it was contacted by the B.C. Ministry of the Environment on Saturday about the spill in Rolla, 22 kilometres northeast of Dawson Creek.

Residents were warned to stay away from the site and to shelter in place should the odour from the spill intensify.

In a statement posted to its website, the district says it has not received updates since then.

Neither the exact substance nor the source of the spill are yet known.

Hydrocarbons are a large group of compounds that include fossil fuels such as natural gas and petroleum.

According to the incident page on the environment ministry's website, emergency response officers began investigating at the site on Saturday, a day after the spill was reported, and absorbent pads and an underflow dam were being used to contain the substance.

It says the downstream contamination and odour were still present and residents had informed the officer they were concerned about fumes, drinking water and the health of livestock.

No new updates have been posted on the ministry website since Saturday.