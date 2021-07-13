Skip to Main Content
BC Hydro investigating damage to submarine cables that carry power to Vancouver Island

BC Hydro says three undersea cables that bring power to Vancouver Island were damaged, possibly by the extreme June heat.

Crown utility says it's possible the June heat wave is responsible

Power lines on rural Vancouver Island. Electricity is delivered to the island through a system of submarine cables running underneath the Salish Sea from the mainland. B.C. Hydro is now looking into why three cables showed signs of damage in early July after being inspected in mid-June. (Luca Camaiani/Shutterstock)

BC Hydro says extreme June heat may be to blame for damage to three submarine cables that provide power to Vancouver Island from the mainland.

The provincial Crown corporation said in a news release Monday that its monitoring system first detected a bulge and oil leak on July 8 in a submarine cable that runs underwater from the Sunshine Coast to the island. After that initial discovery, two other cables were discovered over the weekend that were also bulging.

BC Hydro said the leaking cable was taken out of service, and the leak has been contained. The load on the other two cables has been reduced, and they are being closely monitored.

June temperatures shattered previous heat records this year — with the mercury hitting 40 C in Vancouver and substantially higher in the Interior.

As a result of the cable damage, BC Hydro says it has told its largest industrial customers on the island they may need to reduce their power use. There is no impact for residential Vancouver Island customers at the moment.

The company said it regularly monitors its infrastructure. Inspections on all its submarine cables that serve Vancouver Island were done in mid-June, and no deficiencies were identified, the company said. The heat wave hit B.C. at the end of the month.

B.C.'s high-voltage transmission system consists of more than 18,000 kilometres of lines and underwater submarine cables. Seventy to 80 per cent of the province's electricity is consumed in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

Electricity is supplied to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island from the Peace River hydroelectric system through Kelly Lake Substation, and from the Columbia River system through Nicola Substation.

