It's back to school this week for students in Stewart B.C., but five Alaskan children who were set to join them this year — are stuck at home.

That's because pandemic restrictions have essentially closed the border between two remote cross-border communities that sit side by side and usually intermingle.

Right now, people are only allowed to cross the border between Hyder, Alaska and Stewart, B.C., for essential travel or they must abide by two-week quarantine requirements.

For two American sisters that means no school.

'I just want to go to school, I've been so bored'

The only school in Hyder, Alaska, just shut down due to low enrolment.

Hilma Korpela, 10, lives in Hyder, Alaska, but was slated to start Grade 5 in Stewart B.C., this week with all her friends. COVID-19 changed that. (Nick Korpela)

So, Hilma and Ellie Korpela — though sad to lose their favourite teacher Ms. Tiffany — were all set to start classes at a new school on Sept. 10 just across the border in Stewart, B.C.

Bear Valley School is the only school near them, and the Americans' attendance had been approved by Coast Mountains School Board District 82.

The girls say they were looking forward to meeting their new teacher.

"That's the one thing that I want most, besides the border being opened," said eight-year-old Ellie Korpela.

But when their B.C. friends headed off to class, they were unable to join them because of rules at the border in place since March 21, due to COVID-19.

The pandemic restrictions have caused a myriad of problems for the pair of towns where people often own land or work on either side. Only three teenagers live in Hyder, so many were cut off from friends in Stewart.

Any American who crosses into Stewart, B.C., must self-isolate for 14 days, so that precludes the sisters from joining Canadian classmates.

"I feel sad I can't join [my friends]. I just want to go to school. I've been so bored," said 10-year-old Hilma Korpela.

Their father, Nick Korpela, said it's difficult to see his vibrant daughters so disappointed they would not be able to start Grade 3 and Grade 5.

"Yeah, it's a bummer," said Hilma, who misses playing hockey and friends. She said it's been a struggle during the lockdown with so few children on the Hyder side of the border.

She spends a lot of time with her younger sister who loves reading and doing art and woodwork. The pair are close, but also very different and miss friends.

"I'm trying not to get on Ellie's bad side. We are trying not to get too angry with each other," said Hilma.

A group of adults rallied Friday to try to push Canada to let the Alaskan students join their classmates.

Hilma Korpela, 10, and her dog Sprinkles. (Nick Korpela)

They've been pushing for months to get Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to allow some sort of cross-border "bubble" so that the two communities can interact as normal during the pandemic.

The Bear Bubble (Hyder and Stewart) proposed to allow residents to cross the Stewart point of entry without limits has been endorsed by Canadian MPs Taylor Bachrach and Jack Harris and by a U.S. senator and a governor.

"Doesn't Mr. Blair know we're all alone here?" asked Hilma.

On Thursday, the Hyder-Stewart action committee members wrote in a news release: "Five children from Hyder were taught a harsh life lesson in disappointment and bureaucracy.

The COVID-19 border restrictions that have locked down residents of Hyder for 173 days don't allow for children to cross the border into Stewart for school, which the Government of Canada has not deemed an essential reason for travel."

So far, there has been no response from Canadian officials.