Hwy 16 east of Prince George fully reopen after crash that ignited truck

Highway 16 has been fully reopened about 20 kilometres east of Prince George after the road was closed around noon on Sunday when a semi-trailer truck caught fire in a collision with another vehicle, according to RCMP.

RCMP say that around 11:30 a.m. PT on Sunday it received reports of the vehicle on fire across both lanes of Highway 16 near Upper Fraser Road in northern B.C.

Police have not said if there are any injuries as a result of the incident, but that paramedics did go to the scene.

The road fully reopened before midnight, according to DriveBC.