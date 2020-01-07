Hwy 1 closed in both directions west of Golden, B.C.

A multi vehicle incident has closed Hwy 1 in both directions 20 kilometres west of Golden, B.C., and DriveBC is warning of heavy delays.

No detour is available and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Heavy snow has been falling in the area since this morning and Environment Canada has posted a winter storm warning for the region with 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.

Drivers were being advised to consider postponing non-essential travel through the area.