Husky finds buyer for Prince George, B.C. oil refinery

Husky Energy Inc. has found a buyer for it's Prince George, B.C., oil refinery.

The company reached a deal to sell the 12,000 barrel-a-day refinery to Calgary-based Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for $215 million up front, followed by up to $60 million over the next two years.

Tidewater says it will retain all staff at the refinery as part of the deal.

The sale is part of Husky's move to get out of retailing fuels altogether, instead focusing on core upstream assets in northeastern Alberta, Atlantic Canada and the Asia Pacific region.

The Prince George refinery processes light oil into gasoline, diesel and other products for nearby regions of B.C.

In a release announcing the deal, Tidewater said it expects demand for fuel refined in Prince George to grow as large-scale forestry, mining and oil and gas projects are developed in the region.

Husky and Tidwater say they expect the deal to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2019, assuming it passes regulatory approval.

